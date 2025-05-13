XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

NYSE XFLT opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.36. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $7.30.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

