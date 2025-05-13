VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 million. VirTra had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 13.01%.

VirTra Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of VTSI opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. VirTra has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $17.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on VirTra from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides use of force training and firearms training simulators for the law enforcement, military, and commercial markets worldwide. Its patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship, and related training that mimics real-world situations.

