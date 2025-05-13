Maven Securities LTD Purchases 52,845 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 346.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,845 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Maven Securities LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,861.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,701,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,413,000 after buying an additional 3,513,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,861,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,852,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after buying an additional 408,350 shares during the period. ADAPT Investment Managers SA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $23,939,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $21,759,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $59.18 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $70.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

