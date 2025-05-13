Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC Invests $742,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 106,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Up 3.6%

XYL stock opened at $127.26 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

