Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading Up 10% – Here’s Why

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.55 ($0.01). Approximately 2,962,940 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,848,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Trading Up 18.0%

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.76.

Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX (0.04) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Europa Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 190.16% and a negative return on equity of 102.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Europa Oil & Gas will post 40.5714332 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Will Holland bought 299,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,999.51 ($3,951.92). 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (AIM: EOG) has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets which includes production, development and exploration interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms.

