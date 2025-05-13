Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.1%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.90. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $8.24.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

