Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on June 2nd

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JQC opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.