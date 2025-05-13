Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%

NOM opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.25.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

