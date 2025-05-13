Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2%
NOM opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.89. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $12.25.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
