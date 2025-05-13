Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. Sells 203,000 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 158,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 6.3% of Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Michelson Medical Research Foundation Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $53.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.30.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

