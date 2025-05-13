Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 45,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,848,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,344,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,721 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $323,508,000. FMR LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,268,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $705,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,979 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in United Airlines by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,261,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in United Airlines by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,788,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $950,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,654 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of United Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $154.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

United Airlines Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of UAL stock opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

