Atb Cap Markets Downgrades Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) to Hold

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday,Zacks.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Docebo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Docebo in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

DCBO opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60. Docebo has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $767.46 million, a P/E ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Docebo by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

