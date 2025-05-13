TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02, Zacks reports. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,188.88% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 million.

TScan Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of TCRX stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. TScan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TCRX. Barclays lowered their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $14.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on TScan Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

