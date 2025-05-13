Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Buys New Stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,262 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.69 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.68.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

