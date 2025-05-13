dogwifhat (WIF) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.16 Billion

dogwifhat (WIF) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One dogwifhat token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00001124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. dogwifhat has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of dogwifhat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dogwifhat has traded up 121.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,426.95 or 0.99645942 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,755.81 or 0.98999337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

dogwifhat Token Profile

dogwifhat’s total supply is 998,840,687 tokens. dogwifhat’s official Twitter account is @dogwifcoin. The official website for dogwifhat is dogwifhat.us.

Buying and Selling dogwifhat

According to CryptoCompare, “dogwifhat (WIF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. dogwifhat has a current supply of 998,840,687.06962. The last known price of dogwifhat is 1.11420928 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 683 active market(s) with $1,488,665,737.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dogwifhat.us/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dogwifhat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dogwifhat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dogwifhat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

