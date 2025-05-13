Lido DAO Trading Up 40.9% This Week (LDO)

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Lido DAO has a total market cap of $951.89 million and $116.68 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lido DAO Profile

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,847,242 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido DAO’s official message board is blog.lido.fi. The official website for Lido DAO is lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

