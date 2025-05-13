NULS (NULS) Trading 42.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. During the last seven days, NULS has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $7.68 million and $10.05 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0682 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $103,426.95 or 0.99645942 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,755.81 or 0.98999337 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About NULS
NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 131,591,835 coins and its circulating supply is 112,509,680 coins. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling NULS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.
