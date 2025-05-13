Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $8.59 Million Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,533 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $8,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after purchasing an additional 610,234 shares during the period. Lingotto Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 3,987,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,215 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,932,000 after purchasing an additional 129,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,878,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,250 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,086,000 after purchasing an additional 481,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $279.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.94. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $97.55 and a 52-week high of $293.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.99 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Carvana from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.59.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 27,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $6,209,252.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,431,815.19. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.68, for a total value of $5,513,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,125,524.16. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 441,353 shares of company stock valued at $99,768,424. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

