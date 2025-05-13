Plume (PLUME) Trading 16.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Plume (PLUME) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 13th. One Plume token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000187 BTC on exchanges. Plume has a total market capitalization of $388.36 million and $49.75 million worth of Plume was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Plume has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,426.95 or 0.99645942 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102,755.81 or 0.98999337 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Plume Token Profile

Plume’s genesis date was January 21st, 2025. Plume’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Plume’s official website is plumenetwork.xyz. Plume’s official Twitter account is @plumenetwork. Plume’s official message board is plumenetwork.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Plume

According to CryptoCompare, “Plume (PLUME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Plume has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Plume is 0.18683589 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $72,618,626.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plumenetwork.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plume directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plume should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plume using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

