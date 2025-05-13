Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 16.2% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Up 1.1%

EFR stock opened at $11.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.60. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $13.38.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

