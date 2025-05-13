U.S. Energy’s (USEG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock. D. Boral Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 227.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on USEG

U.S. Energy Stock Down 5.3%

USEG stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. U.S. Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $6.40.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 71.83% and a negative net margin of 141.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Energy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USEG. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,756 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Energy by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.