Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (CIK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on May 22nd

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

Get Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund alerts:

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Price Performance

CIK stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.