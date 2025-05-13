Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE EFT opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $13.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

