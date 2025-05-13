Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE GBAB opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust ( NYSE:GBAB Free Report ) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

