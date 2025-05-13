Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (GBAB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 15th

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Trading Down 0.2%
NYSE GBAB opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
