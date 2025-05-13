Maytus Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 65,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,000. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 2.0% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,341,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,803,915,000 after purchasing an additional 562,783 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,630,049 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $499,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,289 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,290,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,098,497 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $452,135,000 after purchasing an additional 267,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,206,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $372,727,000 after buying an additional 63,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $73.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.93 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.18 and a 200 day moving average of $76.84.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $88.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

