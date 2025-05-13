Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by MayTech Global Investments LLC

MayTech Global Investments LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises approximately 1.7% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 618.2% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. This represents a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $387.97 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

