ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 314,967 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $106,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 445,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,331 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 443,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,634,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $60,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,032.30. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $345.43 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a market capitalization of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.95.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

