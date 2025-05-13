MayTech Global Investments LLC Buys 9,658 Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip accounts for about 3.8% of MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. MayTech Global Investments LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $32,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 5.9%

NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $103.73 on Tuesday. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

