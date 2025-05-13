Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0992 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 60.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Up 2.6%
Shares of NYSE:ETY opened at $14.63 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
