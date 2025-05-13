Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wealth Partners

Obermeyer Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,716 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,947 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners’ holdings in Comcast were worth $19,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 827,622 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 40,676 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,771 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 982.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 79,110 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 71,804 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in Comcast by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 80,742 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 price objective on Comcast in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

