CacheTech Inc. Boosts Stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

CacheTech Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,589 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of CacheTech Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CacheTech Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 64.5% during the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 137,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 53,803 shares during the last quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Little Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 143,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 238.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 135,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.30 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

