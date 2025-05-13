Compass Point Reiterates Neutral Rating for NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Compass Point in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $42.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $50.00. Compass Point’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Shares of NYSE:NXRT opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $48.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day moving average is $40.55.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $63.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, insider Paul Richards purchased 5,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.24 per share, with a total value of $193,257.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,707.32. This represents a 45.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Nexpoint Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,562,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after acquiring an additional 781,266 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 909,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 435,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,202,000 after purchasing an additional 68,471 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 381,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 360,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,266,000 after buying an additional 22,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NXRT,” primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with “value-add” potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

