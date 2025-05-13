Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,281 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.90.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

