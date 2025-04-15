CacheTech Inc. Invests $81,000 in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,905,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the third quarter worth $341,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 718,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 248,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE BORR opened at $1.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $473.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.22. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.53.

Borr Drilling Announces Dividend

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $263.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.78 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Borr Drilling’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore shallow-water drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

