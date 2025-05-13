Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. Takes $40,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,880,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,257,000 after purchasing an additional 51,713 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 270,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.69 and a twelve month high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

