Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.67 and last traded at $23.15, with a volume of 77449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.45.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Equities research analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after purchasing an additional 930,310 shares in the last quarter. Sellaronda Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,739,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,029,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,887,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

