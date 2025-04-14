Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Aptose Biosciences (APTO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ: APTO):

4/12/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/4/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/28/2025 – Aptose Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $6.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/5/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/27/2025 – Aptose Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Alliance Global Partners to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/25/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2025 – Aptose Biosciences is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

Aptose Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) by 75.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,634 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 1.17% of Aptose Biosciences worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.