Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,914 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,914 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,836,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,733,000 after buying an additional 3,007,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,597,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,828,000 after buying an additional 2,718,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,473,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.15. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $94.85 and a one year high of $102.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.24 billion, a PE ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

