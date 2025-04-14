CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $17.60 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $251.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $810.42 billion, a PE ratio of 123.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.59.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total value of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total transaction of $2,681,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,745,581.15. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock worth $123,791,123. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

