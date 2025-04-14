Defined Financial Planning LLC Invests $230,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Defined Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Prescient Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $84.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $153.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.