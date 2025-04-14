Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Up 8.8% on Analyst Upgrade

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERTGet Free Report)’s share price was up 8.8% during trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $13.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Certara traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 905,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,138,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CERT. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Certara by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 600,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 44,516 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Certara by 751.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 63,305 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Certara by 218.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Certara in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,852,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

