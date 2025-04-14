Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Dagco Inc.

Dagco Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Dagco Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 9,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $5,753,421.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,296 shares in the company, valued at $15,984,264.64. This represents a 26.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance
Shares of TMO stock opened at $437.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $165.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $510.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $538.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $409.85 and a 1-year high of $627.88.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.41%.
About Thermo Fisher Scientific
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Thermo Fisher Scientific
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Realty Income a Buy as Its Dividend Streak Grows?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 5 Highly Rated Dividends With 50% Upside According to Analysts
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Stock: Resilient, Undervalued, and Ready to Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.