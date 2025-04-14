Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $35.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.78% from the company’s current price.
NASDAQ:HLIO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 10,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.07 million, a PE ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.03. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $57.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03.
Helios Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.
