China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 82.1% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.05. 59,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,659. China Construction Bank has a 52 week low of $12.07 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.14.

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). China Construction Bank had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.14 billion.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

