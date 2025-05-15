Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cummins stock on April 21st.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $333.47 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.37.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $408.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cummins from $420.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,490,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $109,120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,331,000 after buying an additional 321,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

