Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Redwood Financial Network Corp

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Salesforce from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $415.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, insider R David Schmaier sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.31, for a total value of $1,762,784.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,141,957.90. The trade was a 16.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.18, for a total transaction of $2,041,607.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,415. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $12,907,361 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $289.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.10.

Salesforce Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is an increase from Salesforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

