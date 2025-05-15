Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) EVP Benjamin T. Breland Sells 1,000 Shares

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $272.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $204.55 and a one year high of $307.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.33 and its 200 day moving average is $266.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.46% and a negative return on equity of 116.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.60.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

