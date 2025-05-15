Rivermont Capital Management LP Makes New $17.97 Million Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 275,083 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,971,000. Tapestry comprises about 6.8% of Rivermont Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,303 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry Stock Down 0.7%

Tapestry stock opened at $83.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.85.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.84%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total value of $681,975.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $2,226,929.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,570.72. This trade represents a 14.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,936 shares of company stock worth $9,101,139. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPR shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Tapestry from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.89.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

