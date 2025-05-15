Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 118,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 541,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,955,000 after buying an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $114.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.77.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $98.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.26. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.93 and a twelve month high of $110.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

