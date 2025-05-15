4,381 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Acquired by Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 953,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,098,000 after purchasing an additional 185,765 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 225,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,138,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $252.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.93 and a 1-year high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 54.47% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $228.00 to $296.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

