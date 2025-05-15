Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 37,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV lifted its holdings in Chubb by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 186.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $9,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $282.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.63.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HSBC raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total transaction of $2,869,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. This trade represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

